Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Year drafted: 2018

Pick: No. 32 overall

College: Louiville

Career highlights: 2016 Heisman Trophy winner.

They said it:

“We're focused on Lamar playing the quarterback position, and there’s a way that we go about that, and it's systematic. Develop the skills to play that position at a very high level in the National Football League, and that's the intent. That's the first thing that we start with, and then the future takes care of the future.”

--James Urban, Ravens quarterbacks cvoach