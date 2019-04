Doug Pensinger / Getty Images

On Jan. 12, 2013, the Ravens defeated the Broncos in the AFC Division playoffs in Denver in a game that went to two overtimes. Joe Flacco hit Jacoby Jones for a 70-yard touchdown with less than a minute left in regulation, sending it to overtime. Justin Tucker kicked a 47-yard game-winning field goal in the second overtime to win, 38-35. The game became known as the "Mile High Miracle."