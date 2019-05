Pernell McPhee, DE: McPhee, center, was credited with only one tackle but he got a lot of penetration against the run, an encouraging sign for a player trying to prove that he is more than just a pass-rush specialist.

Omar Brown, S: Two tackles, one interception, one pass defense and two fumble recoveries. It was quite the debut for the undrafted free agent out of Marshall who has a knack for being around the football.

By Jeff Zrebiec | The Baltimore Sun The Ravens'’ 31-17 preseason-opening victory against the Atlanta Falcons featured a subpar performance by many of the starters and a spirited comeback, fueled by some of the organization’'s younger players. Here is a look at five players who helped their status and five who may have taken a step back.