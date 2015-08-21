Advertisement Advertisement Ravens Sports Ravens-Eagles joint practice Aug 21, 2015 | 11:14 AM Pictures from the Ravens' joint training camp practices with the Philadelphia Eagles. Next Gallery PHOTOS Ravens vs Packers in preseason | Photos PHOTOS Ravens vs. Jaguars in preseason | Photos Advertisement Ravens Ravens Ravens legend Ed Reed enters Hall of Fame | PHOTOS Aug 3, 2019 2019 Ravens training camp First day of practice at Ravens training camp | Photos Ravens arrive to training camp | Photos Ravens minicamp 2019 2019 Ravens OTAs Ravens players volunteer at elementary school Ravens Ring of Honor inductees