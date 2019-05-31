Ten players the Ravens could target Friday in NFL draft
As the Ravens re-stack their draft board heading into the second day of the NFL draft, they still need reinforcements at offensive tackle, free safety, wide receiver, running back, tight end and quarterback. The Ravens have three selections today: a second-round draft pick (48th overall) and two third-round picks (79th and 99th). "We like the board quite a bit," Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCosta said Thursday night. "We'll tweak the board. We'll make some adjustments. We'll take the players probably out of that range in the second round and just change it a little bit. We love the board. We feel really good about the process. We've got a lot of guys to pick from." Here's a look at 10 players who might be of interest to the Ravens today, from reporter Aaron Wilson:
