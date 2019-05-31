Ten players the Ravens could target Friday in NFL draft

A relative of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, Matthews was an ultra-productive player in the Southeastern Conference. Matthews is a polished route-runner with excellent hands who finished his career with 262 receptions for 3,759 yards and 24 touchdowns. He met with the Ravens at the NFL scouting combine and Senior Bowl.

Moses is a massive blocker at 6-foot-6, 314 pounds. He has lined up at both left tackle and right tackle and was a four-year starter and an All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection. He visited the Ravens prior to the draft. Offensive tackle remains an area of need after quarterback Joe Flacco was sacked 48 times last year.

As the Ravens re-stack their draft board heading into the second day of the NFL draft, they still need reinforcements at offensive tackle, free safety, wide receiver, running back, tight end and quarterback. The Ravens have three selections today: a second-round draft pick (48th overall) and two third-round picks (79th and 99th). "We like the board quite a bit," Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCosta said Thursday night. "We'll tweak the board. We'll make some adjustments. We'll take the players probably out of that range in the second round and just change it a little bit. We love the board. We feel really good about the process. We've got a lot of guys to pick from." Here's a look at 10 players who might be of interest to the Ravens today, from reporter Aaron Wilson: