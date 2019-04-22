Ravens draft primer
The Ravens will pick at No. 22 when the NFL draft gets under way Thursday to Saturday. They also have two third-round picks (No. 85 and 102); two fourth-round picks (No. 113 and 123); one fifth-round pick (No. 160) and two sixth-round picks (No. 191 and 193). Here's what you need to know before the draft.
Ravens draft preview: The offense needs a wide receiver, but how long can they wait to grab one?
Willie Snead IV led the Ravens with 62 catches for 651 yards last season, rating among the NFL’s most dependable slot receivers. Seth Roberts, a free-agent signing this month, had nearly 500 yards with the Oakland Raiders in 2018, mostly out of the slot, before being cut this offseason. So at one...
Master of past and present: Ozzie Newsome's draft legacy with the Ravens carries on
For the first time in Ravens history, Ozzie Newsome won't run the team's draft room this year. But his picks have been essential to the team's identity, and his counsel will continue to inform the moves of current general manager Eric DeCosta.
Ravens draft preview: Can they find a successor to C.J. Mosley in 2019 linebacker class?
Middle linebacker has been a defining position for the Ravens. The signature player in franchise history, Ray Lewis, was also perhaps the greatest ever in a lineage begun by Dick Butkus and Ray Nitschke. Lewis’ successor, C.J. Mosley, couldn’t quite live up to that standard, but he stepped in as...
Ravens draft preview: Ravens could take a center or guard with their first pick. Who might they target?
Many fans will groan if the Ravens use their first pick in the 2019 draft on a guard or center. Given the team’s needs at wide receiver, edge rusher and middle linebacker, an interior offensive lineman might feel like the least sizzling consolation prize conceivable. But more and more mock drafts...
Big receivers? More linemen? As draft nears, Ravens must figure out what Lamar Jackson needs
Here is what Eric DeCosta wants for Lamar Jackson in the Ravens offense, as outlined in his first news conference as general manager: offensive linemen who are “big,” “tough” and “nasty.” Running backs who can get the “tough yard” and break “big gainers.” Tight ends who make plays. (Wide receivers,...
Ravens mock draft: Projecting all eight of the team's picks, with some risky ones along the way
Just over two weeks from the NFL draft and just less than a month since free agency started, the Ravens still have two, maybe three pressing needs and only one pick in the first 84 selections. That's the cost of doing business in the league: The Ravens traded their second-round pick this year for...
Preston's observations: For the Ravens, trading down to acquire more draft picks is not a bad idea
As the NFL draft draws closer, there is still some doubt about who the Ravens will select with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round, but the opinion here is still the same: The Ravens will trade down and acquire more picks. They have eight picks overall, but only one in the first two rounds,...
Mike Preston's observations: After numerous failures, it's time the Ravens drafted a legitimate No. 1 receiver
If newly appointed Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta wants to make a lasting early impression on fans, then he should draft a legitimate No. 1 receiver. That’s been the Achilles heel of this franchise since the Ravens moved to Baltimore for the 1996 season. The situation became even worse Monday...
2019 NFL mock draft (Version 2.0): Ravens can bolster offensive line with No. 22 pick
With the NFL draft three weeks away, the month of mock drafts has officially begun. Here’s the second of several first-round projections, based on scouting reports, team needs and offseason moves. The Ravens have the No. 22 overall pick in the draft, which starts April 25 in Nashville, Tenn. In...
Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' predraft luncheon
From the appeal of trading down to their elusive quest for a wide receiver, here are five things we learned from the Ravens' predraft luncheon Tuesday: There’s little reason to think the team’s draft approach will change with Eric DeCosta as general manager. DeCosta was so central to the team’s...