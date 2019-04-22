Ravens draft primer

Capital Gazette wins special Pulitzer Prize citation for coverage of newsroom shooting that killed five
The Ravens will pick at No. 22 when the NFL draft gets under way Thursday to Saturday. They also have two third-round picks (No. 85 and 102); two fourth-round picks (No. 113 and 123); one fifth-round pick (No. 160) and two sixth-round picks (No. 191 and 193). Here's what you need to know before the draft.

