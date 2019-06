The speedster was the Pac-12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Fred Biletnikoff award winner as a sophomore. He saw his production dip as a junior, primarily due to knee a injury, but he's healthy now and is a projected first-round pick.

A middle- to later-round draft target, Fortt is a Penn State transfer who ran a 4.66 at his Pro Day and bench pressed 225 pounds 30 times at the combine. He made 64 tackles, 3.5 for loss, last season.

As the Ravens prepare for the NFL draft in May, they've conducted visits and workouts with several prospects. (NFL teams are allotted 30 official visits and an unlimited number of private workouts.) Here's Baltimore Sun reporter Aaron Wilson's quick-hit look at some of the players the Ravens have met with, per sources.