Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Highly unlikely. Ozzie Newsome and company are always looking to add playmakers to the offense, but the Ravens are pretty deep at running back. Rice is one of the league's best and most versatile backs. Bernard Pierce exceeded all expectations in his rookie season and by year's end, he looked like a future star. There was plenty of speculation that Leach (pictured), the three-time Pro Bowl fullback, could be a salary cap casualty but the Ravens have filled many of their offseason holes without going down that road.