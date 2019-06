Joe Robbins, Getty Images

The Ravens entered Sunday's game with the second-fewest penalties in the league (after finishing with the sixth most in 2013), and they were tied for seventh in fewest turnovers. Pernell McPhee made the most startling mistake, holding on a Colts field-goal attempt and thus handing Indianapolis a first down near the goal line in the waning moments of the first half. But McPhee was hardly alone. Steve Smith fumbled on the Ravens' first play from scrimmage, squandering an impressive four-down stand by the defense. Then Jacoby Jones let a punt graze his body and bounce to the Colts, handing Indianapolis a second easy scoring chance (wiped out by Haloti Ngata's interception of Andrew Luck). Jones is living through a tortured season; John Harbaugh has said several times he's trying too hard to make a big play that might wipe away memories of his dropped passes. The Ravens have kept using Jones because they know his electrifying speed can change games in an instant. At some point soon, though, they'll decide his yips are too big a risk. Joe Flacco got into the act in the third quarter, throwing an interception when he overlooked a quick coverage shift by Vontae Davis, one of the NFL's best cornerbacks. That one led to a Colts touchdown. Turnover margin is among the most luck-driven statistics in pro football. The reality is the Ravens were probably fortunate to give the ball away so little the previous three weeks -- Joe Flacco certainly threw several passes that could've been key interceptions but weren't. And they were probably unfortunate that Smith and Jones' flubs both bounced straight to the Colts. There's no great lesson to be drawn. The Ravens also did a near-miraculous job of keeping the Colts from racking up points off the mistakes. Indianapolis could easily have led 21-0 at halftime if the Ravens hadn't played so soundly in the red zone. Instead, the score was 6-3.