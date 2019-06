Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

The Ravens' receiving corps, bolstered by five-time Pro Bowl selection Steve Smith and a healthy Dennis Pitta, was the talk of training camp. The excitement flowed from players and coaches but also from outside analysts, who praised the group as the most gifted Flacco had ever worked with. That promise was not in evidence most of the day Sunday as the team's top receivers blew a string of potential big plays by dropping well-thrown Flacco passes. "Honestly, I think it had to be frustrating to be Joe Flacco," Steve Smith said. "As receivers, we didn't do anything to help him." Torrey Smith failed to pull in a beautiful deep floater along the sideline in the second quarter. Jacoby Jones dropped a long pass down the middle after Flacco read a blitz perfectly just before halftime. Steve Smith also dropped several passes. He and Torrey Smith both fell down on potential completions. As poorly as the Ravens played in other facets, if a few of those plays had connected, the game could have been more competitive. Steve Smith offered the most colorful summary: "Some days, you can't catch anything even if you're buck naked in Alaska without a flu shot." Of course, the 35-year-old Smith also demonstrated the receivers' potential when he and Flacco improvised an 80-yard touchdown connection that briefly gave the Ravens a lead in the fourth quarter. There's no reason to believe the receiving corps will be an ongoing problem. Both Smiths are proven entities, as is Pitta. Jones and Marlon Brown are dangerous. Ray Rice will be back to catch passes out of the backfield in two weeks. For now, we can only assume this performance was an anomaly.