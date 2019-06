Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun photo

It's rare that a major pregame storyline plays out in truly spectacular fashion, but that was certainly the case with Smith's first game against the franchise for which he played 13 seasons and made five Pro Bowls. Smith crossed 100 yards before halftime and helped Joe Flacco to one of the best statistical games of his career. Some days, you just live under a good light. Flacco's first touchdown to Smith was actually an overthrown pass that tipped off Owen Daniels' hand. "One of the craziest passes you'll ever see, but I'll take it," Flacco said. On their second scoring connection, Flacco dropped the snap, and Smith had to fight through pass interference. Then All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly dropped a potential interception that could've gotten the Panthers back in the game before halftime. The Panthers made another costly mistake to start the second half, extending the Ravens' drive when they had 12 players on the field on fourth down. Flacco hit Torrey Smith for a touchdown a few plays later to put the game essentially out of reach. The Ravens didn't post a single comfortable win over a high-quality team last season. They've now arguably done it twice in three weeks against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Panthers, a 12-4 playoff team in 2013. If you're seeking a promising sign for this season, that's it. Really good teams win easily at times. This has been a difficult year, with the Ray Rice controversy overshadowing much of what's happened on the field. Sunday's performance didn't absolve the franchise of its faults. And it won't protect the Ravens from uncomfortable moments to come. But with Smith and Flacco doing their thing, Baltimore fans got to enjoy a football game on its own terms, at least for a day.