Here's what you might have missed during the Ravens' bye week
Ravens midseason superlatives: Worst play, best quote, surest sign of the apocalypse and more
After the Ravens’ 23-16 loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, their third straight defeat and fourth in five games, coach John Harbaugh pledged that the team would “look at everything” — the good and the bad, the past and the future. With the season at the two-month mark and the Ravens another...
Schmuck: Too soon to give up on Ravens, but beleaguered fans need to prepare for worst
During my misspent youth, I used to wear a clever button that testified to my indifferent attitude toward the expectations that oppressed me and the innumerable frustrations presented by the world at large. It read: “Since I gave up hope, I feel much better.” The sentiment is absurd, of course,...
Ravens film study: Steelers get best of defense with slick 'pick' plays
Believe it or not, there were third downs the Pittsburgh Steelers failed to convert Sunday. It might have only seemed as if the Ravens defense could not figure out how to get off the field in the team’s 23-16 loss. In fact, the Ravens stopped Pittsburgh’s first third down of the game. Early in...
Before Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome drafted Hayden Hurst, he asked him about a sandwich
Hayden Hurst’s NFL career didn’t begin as he expected, with a stress fracture in the Ravens tight end’s foot sidelining him until Week 5. But then, his introduction to the NFL wasn’t what he expected, either. When the Ravens were about to take the former South Carolina star with the No. 25 overall...
Preston: The Ravens have plenty of problems entering their bye week. There's still time to fix them
NFL teams don’t change their rosters much after the opening game of the season, so the Ravens aren’t expected to have a revolving door of personnel during their bye week. This is the NFL, not Major League Baseball. But three straight losses need to be put in perspective. The defeats came against...
Ravens vs. Steelers snap count analysis: Jimmy Smith's playing time falls, but play rises
Here’s what stood out about the Ravens’ playing time on offense and defense during their 23-16 loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Steelers Matt Skura, C — 61 Orlando Brown Jr., OT — 61 Jermaine Eluemunor, OT — 61 Alex Lewis, G — 61 Marshal Yanda, G — 61 Joe...
John Harbaugh wants Lamar Jackson more involved. The Ravens are considering 'every option'
A day after saying he hoped to get Lamar Jackson more involved in the offense, Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Monday reaffirmed the team’s commitment to starter Joe Flacco and willingness to consider a redefined role for its rookie quarterback. Through nine weeks, Jackson has mostly been used as...
Preston: Calls for Jackson have begun, but Flacco still gives Ravens their best chance of winning
The question was inevitable. It was going to come as soon as the Ravens had their first serious losing streak of the season, and that moment arrived Sunday soon after they dropped their third straight game, 23-16, to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Is it time for rookie and first-round draft pick Lamar...
Breaking down the Ravens' rookie class: Tight end Mark Andrews giving offense a boost
If you were tasked with selecting the one member of the Ravens’ 2018 draft class who has been the most productive, it would be difficult to argue against picking tight end Mark Andrews. Yes, inside linebacker Kenny Young has worked himself into the defensive rotation. Orlando Brown Jr. might have...
Ravens notes: Slumping team looking forward to well-timed bye week
The Ravens limp into their bye week with a 4-5 record that includes a three-game losing skid and find themselves trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals in the race for the AFC North title. While the position is not ideal, the bye could not have come at a better time for a weary...