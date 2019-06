David Manning, USA Today Sports photo

Wow, I've hardly ever started that well in a video game, much less seen it in real, live football. Joe Flacco's five-touchdown first half was absurd, really. The Ravens took target practice on poor Bucs quarterback Mike Glennon. And every time the defense handed the ball to Flacco, he punished Tampa Bay with a perfect downfield throw. Everyone got in on the fun. Torrey Smith broke his slump with two first-quarter touchdown catches. Justin Forsett ripped off more long runs, something we're getting used to now. Steve Smith caught another long touchdown pass. Rookie Michael Campanaro scored his first NFL touchdown, showing his terrific hands as he held the ball through a rough fall in the end zone. The Bucs entered the game as a live underdog, having pushed New Orleans to overtime the week before and won at Pittsburgh in Week 4. But Tampa Bay's pass defense was third worst in the league, and we've seen that the Ravens' offense, under Gary Kubiak, can absolutely punish a pedestrian opponent. It's generally not prudent to judge a team on games that go too well or too poorly. Just as I didn't draw any big conclusions from the Ravens' sloppy Week 5 loss in Indianapolis, I'm not going to call them world beaters after their evisceration of the Bucs. I'll just repeat what I said after the Ravens destroyed the Carolina Panthers. The 2013 team never beat anybody this decisively, never clicked on offense to anywhere near this degree. In fact, I'm not sure we've ever seen a Ravens offense that could suddenly look like the 2007 Patriots for a few quarters. The fact this 2014 team has that gear makes it very interesting.