Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

Under new offensive coordinator Jim Caldwell, a more democratic approach is expected to unfold. Unlike the fired Cam Cameron, Caldwell actually welcomes feedback and suggestions from his fellow coaches. With more ideas and opinions being expressed, the Ravens are hoping for better results from the ninth-ranked scoring offense and 18th-ranked total offense. Caldwell has already become a popular figure in the Ravens locker room with his genial, encouraging personality. The players are excited about what he'll bring to the table. He won't hesitate to use the no-huddle offense he helped install during the offseason. Caldwell has also streamlined the verbiage. Behind the scenes, Caldwell has worked to emphasize what the Ravens do best. That's expected to include plenty of touches for Pro Bowl running back Ray Rice and a more selective approach to deep shots for quarterback Joe Flacco. The Broncos' fourth-ranked defense is stout overall, so this week might not reflect the changes as well as the final two games of the regular season. Head coach John Harbaugh is expecting a highly motivated roster and coaching staff. " First of all, our players take responsibility for the fact that there even had to be a change," Harbaugh said Friday."That is something that speaks very well. The coaches the same way, we all feel responsible that there was even a feeling that a change would help us. If everybody was doing a better job, we probably wouldn¿t have gotten to that point. That¿s where it starts and to me that speaks well of our chances going forward. "On the other side of the coin, everybody is excited. Jim has done a great job in the meeting room. The coaches have done a great job. The players have done a great job of rallying. It's very seamless. It's what we do. We operate this way all year. We don't really miss a step as far as the process. Now it's just a matter of putting it together and taking what we've done on the practice field to the game field on Sunday."