Nick Wass / AP

Quarterback Joe Flacco was asked throughout the summer whether he’s ever had a better collection of weapons, but Sunday marks the first time they’ll all be on the field together, minus the injured Benjamin Watson. Flacco, playing in his first regular-season game since tearing his ACL last November, was intercepted by the Bills five times in the last meeting three years ago. Expect the Ravens to take some deep shots to try and get Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman involved early.