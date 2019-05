Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

It's hard to imagine a team taking a crueler gut punch than A.J. Green's Hail Mary touchdown catch off two deflections that pushed Sunday's game to overtime. And maybe the best thing that can be said for this year's Ravens is they did survive it. A great Ravens team would have finished the error-riddled Bengals in the third quarter. There would have been no opportunity for the once-in-a-lifetime pass. That's not this team. The 2013 Ravens could hardly move the ball as the floundering Bengals crept back in the game. But when a horrible twist of fortune pushed their season to the brink, the Ravens clung to what was left of it. "I think what it was all about in the end, and the thing I'm proud of as a coach, was the heart of our guys," John Harbaugh said. We rely on the word "heart" too often in sports. It's no substitute for analysis. But in this case, Harbaugh was right. His team faced oblivion as the Bengals drove on the first possession of overtime. And they did not yield. The finish paid off a theme that began in the first quarter, as the Ravens tried all manner of tactics to jumpstart their season. The Ravens have been resilient under Harbaugh, never more so than last season, when they found a winning formula after a dreadful late-season stretch. But going into the Bengals game, the 2013 team had failed to fix a wide array of problems. On Sunday, Harbaugh and crew showed they weren't done trying. In the first quarter alone, the Ravens attempted a flea flicker, ran several plays from the pistol formation, used Haloti Ngata to block at the goal line, lined up Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil on the same side of the defensive front and blitzed Lardarius Webb several times. On the first drive of the second quarter, they ran back-up quarterback Tyrod Taylor on a reverse out of the backfield. These strategies produced varying levels of success, but that seemed almost beside the point. The Ravens refused to walk the same old paths that have failed them all season. As a result, they looked more vital than they have in weeks.