Ron Chenoy, USA Today Sports

Record: 11-2, first-place in AFC West Remaining schedule: vs. San Diego Chargers (Dec. 12), at Houston Texans (Dec. 22), at Oakland Raiders (Dec. 29) Skinny: The Broncos maintained their hold on the top spot with a 51-28 win over the Tennessee Titans (and four more touchdown passes from Peyton Manning) on Sunday. The Broncos can ensure homefield advantage through the AFC playoffs with wins over three losing teams over the final three weeks. But if they slip up once and the Patriots win out, New England can take over the top seed.