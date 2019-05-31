Now that they're down to 53 players, what's next for Ravens?

Matt Hazlett / Getty Images

The 10-person squad probably will include several players the Ravens released over the past two days. Assuming they clear waivers and there are no roster spots available for them elsewhere, many of the players will choose to re-sign with the Ravens rather than join another team’s practice squad. Players know the coaches, teammates and playbook, so they often choose familiarity over the unknown.

Players who made a good impression on the Ravens over the summer, such as quarterback Bryn Renner (pictured), running back Terrence Magee, wide receivers Jeremy Butler and Daniel Brown, linebacker Brennen Beyer, cornerback Quinton Pointer and safety Nick Perry all might be back under contract with the team by early Sunday afternoon. Fifth-round NFL draft pick Robert Myers and fullback Kiero Small (Cardinal Gibbons) are candidates to be back as well.