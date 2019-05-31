Now that they're down to 53 players, what's next for Ravens?
The Ravens got their roster down to 53 players Saturday, but their maneuvering is nowhere near done before next Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos. In fact, Sunday could be as busy as Saturday, with teams making waiver claims and assembling their 10-man practice squads.
There also likely will be at least one move on the Ravens’ 53-man roster, as they are expected to put second-year defensive end Brent Urban, who had surgery to repair a torn biceps last month, on injured reserve with a designation to return. That will open one roster spot.
Here are several questions the Ravens could address Sunday.