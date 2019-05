MCT and Getty photos

New offensive coordinator Jim Caldwell has stuck to the run, and it has paid off in the playoffs. The Ravens are averaging 39 yards more per game on the ground than they did in the regular season. Three-time Pro Bowler Ray Rice (pictured) has been effective at times, but his rookie backup, Bernard Pierce, has been huge during the playoff run, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. The key matchup could be fullback Vonta Leach against the 49ers' talented inside linebackers. Leach consistently won his matchups against them when the teams met last year. Over the past two seasons, nobody has stopped the run better than the 49ers. They allowed the fourth fewest rushing yards per game this season and the fewest last year, surrendering just 85.7 rushing yards per contest during that span. A big reason for that is they boast the best inside linebacker duo in the NFL. Patrick Willis is regarded as the best in the league at his position, yet he didn't even lead the 49ers in tackles. Fellow linebacker NaVorro Bowman (pictured) does with 183. Justin Smith is also extremely tough to move inside. EDGE: 49ers