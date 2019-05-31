Ravens 2018 pending free agents

One month from today, teams can officially reach out to the representatives of pending free agents to begin contract talks ahead of the market opening at 4 p.m. March 14.

The Ravens are in line to have 12 unrestricted free agents. They’ll try to re-sign a few of them before free agency, but the majority of the group will be playing elsewhere in 2018.

Evan Silva, a senior football editor for Rotoworld, annually ranks the top free agents at each position. Click through to see the Ravens who made his rankings this year.

-- Jeff Zrebiec