Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

The all-time series is tied 20-20, but it’s been all Bengals recently. They’ve won the last five meetings, including victories in Weeks 3 and 17 last year. Cincinnati was the class of the division but sputtered a bit after quarterback Andy Dalton’s injury. The team has won the division two of the past three seasons, but is still looking for its first playoff victory since 1990.