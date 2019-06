Michael Conroy / AP

Size: 6-foot-6, 315 pounds

College highlights: Made 13 starts at right tackle as a junior last season after starting 13 games at left tackle as a sophomore. Most experts thought Stanley played better year as a sophomore, when he had fewer penalties. First Fighting Irish player picked in top10 since Bryant Young went No. 7 to San Francisco in 1994.

Personal: Was named the 2015 Polynesian College Football Player Of The Year. Stanley’s mother, Juli Stanley, is from Tonga. Solid citizen at Notre Dame compared to Mississippi‘s Laremy Tunsil, whose off-field issues resurfaced when a video showing someone smoking a bong appeared briefly on his Twitter account before beting removed.

Analysis: Versatility will be helpful to an offensive line in transition, especially at tackle where Eugene Monroe has had issues staying healthy since coming to Baltimore and Rick Wagner a year away from becoming a free agent. His days playing basketball in high school in Las Vegas has helped make Stanley lighter on his feet than most his size.