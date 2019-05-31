Ravens' 2014 player signings

Grant Halverson, Getty Images

Contract: three years, $11 million Date: March 14 What it means: A day after he was released by the Carolina Panthers after 13 seasons, Smith culminated an extended visit to the Under Armour Performance Center by putting his name on a contract. General manager Ozzie Newsome prioritized the addition of a wide receiver who could make tough catches and then pick up yards after receptions. Smith will turn 35 in May, and he's coming off a season in which his numbers dropped, but he certainly fits the mold of what the Ravens were seeking. His addition also took the Ravens out of the free-agent wide receiver market, though they're still expected to draft a pass catcher. What they said: "The part -- and the thing that's the most important -- is I found a home that seems to want me, and I wanted them." -- Steve Smith