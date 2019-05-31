Ravens' 2014 player signings

It has been a busy last month for the Ravens, who prioritized retaining their own players before and after the free-agent market opened. They still have several needs, including a veteran center, either a right tackle or a left guard depending on where Kelechi Osemele settles, and a starting free safety. They also are looking to add depth at running back and tight end on offense, and defensive line, middle linebacker and cornerback on defense. The Ravens still have about $9 million of salary cap space that they can utilize in free agency, but many of those needs will be filled in the draft. Baltimore Sun reporter Jeff Zrebiec looks at their player moves so far: