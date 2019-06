Daniel Shirey, USA Today Sports

2013 record: 4-12 (third place in NFC South) Skinny: Cue up the inevitable comparisons between the Ravens' Joe Flacco and the Falcons' Matt Ryan, two quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2008 draft. Considered a Super Bowl contender at the start of the season, the Falcons floundered and will watch the playoffs from home for just the second time since 2008.