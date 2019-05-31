Projecting the Ravens' 2013 offensive depth chart

Jeff Zrebiec: Just moments after making their 10th and final selection in this year's draft, the Ravens' top decision makers turned their attention to another task: the shaping of the 53-man roster. "We're going to make the determination, starting [this week], who we think is going to be on our top 53," said Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome. "We'll start making those decisions." It's obviously early in the process. The Ravens' rookies won't officially hit the field until Friday, the first day of a three-day minicamp. The Ravens also are known for making an addition or two late in the offseason. For example, they didn't sign eventual Super Bowl XLVII hero Jacoby Jones until May 8 last year after he was released by the Houston Texans. The signings of tackles Bryant McKinnie and Willie Anderson occurred much later than that. The point is a lot can change until players report to training camp July 21. With that being said, here's an educated guess at the Ravens' offensive depth chart at this juncture of the offseason. (Note: Undrafted rookies are not included because the Ravens haven't officially announced their undrafted free agent class; (R) = rookie).