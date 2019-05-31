Projecting the Ravens' 2013 defensive and special teams depth charts

Haloti Ngata, Marcus Spears, DeAngelo Tyson Skinny: Ngata will likely move around along the defensive line depending on the Ravens personnel. Spears' size and strength should help a run defense that uncharacteristically struggled last year.

Chris Canty, Arthur Jones Skinny: The Ravens signed Canty because they wanted a five-technique defensive lineman to replace Cory Redding. Whether he starts or not, Jones will remain a key member of the defensive line rotation.

Jeff Zrebiec: A lot can change before players report to training camp July 21. With that being said, here's an educated guess at the Ravens' defensive and special teams depth charts at this juncture of the offseason. (Note: Undrafted rookies are not included because the Ravens haven't officially announced their undrafted free agent class; (R) -- rookie. Defensive tackle Kapron Lewis-Moore, a sixth-round pick, isn't listed because he's expected to start the season on injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list.