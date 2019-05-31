Projecting the Ravens' 2013 defensive and special teams depth charts
Jeff Zrebiec: A lot can change before players report to training camp July 21. With that being said, here's an educated guess at the Ravens' defensive and special teams depth charts at this juncture of the offseason. (Note: Undrafted rookies are not included because the Ravens haven't officially announced their undrafted free agent class; (R) -- rookie. Defensive tackle Kapron Lewis-Moore, a sixth-round pick, isn't listed because he's expected to start the season on injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list.
