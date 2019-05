Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

There's been an absence of timing, chemistry, productivity and ball security so far from the Ravens' first-team offense as quarterback Joe Flacco has 175 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for an 86.1 passer rating. Jacoby Jones and Tandon Doss have combined for two catches for 9 yards and need to pick it up with the arrival of two proven veterans in wide receiver Brandon Stokley and tight end Dallas Clark. Both newcomers are slated to be involved in packages against Carolina as the Ravens try to get Flacco in sync with his new downfield targets as they absorb the playbook. The offensive line's blocking has been substandard so far for running back Ray Rice, who's been held to 17 yards on 11 carries, an uncharacteristically low 1.5 average.