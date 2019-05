Doug Kapustin, Baltimore Sun

The roster bubble is about to pop for a group of young receivers, so this shapes up as a pivotal final audition for veterans Tandon Doss and LaQuan Williams as well as rookies Marlon Brown and Aaron Mellette. There are scenarios where the Ravens could keep as many as seven receivers or as few as six, hinging on the potential return of injured Deonte Thompson (sprained left foot), Williams' special-teams skills, Brown and Mellette's upside and Doss upgrading his consistency after an up-and-down preseason.