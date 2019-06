Baltimore Sun

One of the only ways for Buffalo to stay in the game is to have McCoy pound away at the Ravens. McCoy can do it all as a runner and receiver. He rushed 287 times for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns last season and caught 59 passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns. Mosley runs sideline to sideline well and led the team in tackles last season with 132. Onwuasor was second on the team in tackles with 90, but both are liabilities in pass coverage. Edge: Ravens