Baltimore Sun and Getty photos

Ravens cornerback Lardarius Webb used to take away a quarter of the field because a lot of teams feared throwing at him. With Webb out for the season with a torn ACL, the Texans will use Johnson all over the field. He has 25 catches for 358 yards and two touchdowns. He is big and fast, and both Smith and Williams have to find a way to slow him down. Neither Smith nor Williams are very physical. Edge: Texans