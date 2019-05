US Presswire

Palmer has had some really good games against the Ravens in his career, including when he threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns in a Nov. 2005 matchup when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals. He has no fear of Reed and will go after him. Because of the number of passes Palmer will throw, Reed will get several opportunities to make interceptions. He has to play well in center field and also help control tight end Brandon Myers, who has 39 catches for 442 yards and two touchdowns. Edge: Even