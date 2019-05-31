What Mike Preston wants to see in Ravens' preseason game vs. Jaguars

Last week against the Lions, he took off running before going through his progressions. He started to get happy feet before there was pressure.

After two preseason games, I'm already tired of hearing excuses about how they are playing against talented receivers like Julio Jones and Calvin Jones. This is the NFL. They will play against talented receivers every week. Just make a damn play, huh?

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has said the starters might play as much as three quarters against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the third and most crucial preseason game. I don't get too concerned about wins and losses in the preseason, but there are some things I'd like to see in this game before the regular season starts Sept. 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.