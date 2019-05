Sheard and Rucker are underrated. In the first game this season, they gave the Ravens problems, especially with penetration. They made it hard for the Ravens to get to the edge. Oher and Osemele got embarrassed in the Houston game and will try to redeem themselves against the Browns. The key for Oher and Osemele is to get leverage at the point of attack. Sometimes, Rucker and Sheard work too high. Edge: Even.