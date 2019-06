Patrick Semansky / Associated Press

These three each have plenty to prove entering the Atlanta game, even if the pecking order on the roster might be secured. Buck Allen needs to do better than the 3 yards per carry he’s had so far. Terrence Magee needs more of the hard running and versatility to make the roster while Lorenzo Taliaferro is out with a knee injury, and Fitzgerald Toussaint simply needs to get on the field after not getting a carry against Washington. There’s probably only one spot for Magee or Toussaint, and that could go to a veteran backup for Justin Forsett if Allen doesn’t improve.