Photo gallery: Five current Ravens who can help replace Dennis Pitta's production at tight end

Bill Feig / AP

Status: Practicing during OTAs

Pro: In addition to tight end, Boyle has emerged as a candidate to replace the void fullback Kyle Juszczyk left in free agency. At 6 feet 4 and 260 pounds, Boyle has the size and aggressiveness to play either position.

Con: Boyle has had unreliable availability in his first two seasons. He endured a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs to end his rookie year in 2015 and missed the first 10 games of 2016 for the same infraction.

Fact: A fifth-round pick from Delaware, Boyle has averaged 8.2 yards a catch as a pro.