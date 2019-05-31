Photo gallery: Five current Ravens who can help replace Dennis Pitta's production at tight end

Status: Practicing during OTAs
Pro: As likely the team’s best blocking tight end, Gillmore offers some needed physicality. After losing right tackle Rick Wagner in free agency and facing injuries and upheaval at the inside offensive line spots, the Ravens hope he performs well enough to warrant consistent playing time.
Con: But that’s the problem – Gillmore’s recent production has dipped. Hamstring, back and shoulder problems riddled his efforts last year, and he didn’t play after Week 7. He had injury setbacks in 2015, too. Can Gillmore, who’s a free agent after the season, stay healthy in his fourth NFL campaign?
Fact: In 2015, when he played 10 games and had 33 catches, 412 yards and four touchdowns, Gillmore had the fourth-most yards per target among the league’s tight ends.