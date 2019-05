Getty Images

The most versatile all-purpose threat on the Steelers, Antonio Brown returns to the starting lineup after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. Brown is regarded as extremely dangerous and made the Pro Bowl last year. He ranks third on the Steelers with 42 catches for 499 yards and one touchdown. He has 28 first downs. Since the start of last season, Brown ranks sixth in the league with 76.6 percent of his receptions resulting in first downs behind Malcom Floyd, Vincent Jackson, Calvin Johnson, Rob Gronkowski and Roddy White. Last season, Brown piled up 2,211 all-purpose yards to break Barry Foster's franchise single-season record. He became the first player in NFL history to have at least 1,000 receiving yards and 1,000 kick return yards with 1,108 receiving yards and 1,062 return yards. The Ravens will have to account for his presence despite an injury-riddled secondary. He's very tough to bring down in the open field.