Nickel Package: Five Things to Watch in Ravens vs. Bengals

Baltimore Sun photo by Kim Hairston

Described as crafty and creative by his peers, the new defensive boss and his schemes will be tested immediately by a potent offense headlined by quarterback Andy Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green. The primary challenges for Pees are manufacturing a pass rush without Terrell Suggs and protecting cornerbacks Cary Williams and Jimmy Smith, who were vulnerable during the preseason. If the Ravens can't harass Dalton conventionally with pressure from Pernell McPhee, Haloti Ngata, Paul Kruger, Albert McClellan and Courtney Upshaw, then look for Pees to dial up elaborate blitz and stunt packages. Top candidates for blitzing roles: strong safety Bernard Pollard, linebacker Jameel McClain and cornerback Lardarius Webb.