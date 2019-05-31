Nickel Package: Five Things to Watch in Ravens vs. Bengals

Baltimore Sun photo by Kim Hairston
Described as crafty and creative by his peers, the new defensive boss and his schemes will be tested immediately by a potent offense headlined by quarterback Andy Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green. The primary challenges for Pees are manufacturing a pass rush without Terrell Suggs and protecting cornerbacks Cary Williams and Jimmy Smith, who were vulnerable during the preseason. If the Ravens can't harass Dalton conventionally with pressure from Pernell McPhee, Haloti Ngata, Paul Kruger, Albert McClellan and Courtney Upshaw, then look for Pees to dial up elaborate blitz and stunt packages. Top candidates for blitzing roles: strong safety Bernard Pollard, linebacker Jameel McClain and cornerback Lardarius Webb.
Baltimore Sun photo by Gene Sweeney Jr.
Low-key quarterback Joe Flacco's eyes light up whenever the topic of the high-energy attack is broached. Flacco has been granted greater freedom to audible and go deep. Implementing a free-wheeling offense should play to his strengths: getting the football out of his hands and spreading it around, creating rhythm and keeping the defense off guard. Flacco has earned increased trust from offensive coordinator Cam Cameron, the biggest reason why the offense is being transformed. And Flacco has a few dangerous threats downfield, including speedy wide receiver Torrey Smith.
The Ravens launch the regular season Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, starting a defense of their AFC North division championship. Here's a checklist of some key people and areas to watch.