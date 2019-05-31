Nickel Package: Five Things to Watch in Ravens vs. Rams

US Presswire
Not characterized as a lock to make the team by coach John Harbaugh, the 2010 second-round draft pick has had an up-and-down month with four tackles and no sacks. Kindle, an outside linebacker, has been stonewalled at times by offensive tackles when his initial pass-rushing move hasn't worked, failing to redirect his charge. Kindle suffered permanent hearing damage in his left ear when he fractured his skull prior to his rookie year, but has made progress in picking up defensive signals and has worked hard. The former All-Big 12 pass rusher from Texas could cement his spot on the roster with a strong game against the Rams as he figures to see heavy action. His primary competition for the final linebacker spot is Chavis Williams, who has five tackles and is arguably a better special-teams performer.
The rookie safety lacks ideal size and speed, running in the 4.7 range last spring as he went undrafted out of Marshall. However, Brown's instincts and timing, along with injuries to veterans Emanuel Cook (broken right leg, out for the season) and Sean Considine (concussions), have created an opportunity. He leads the Ravens with three fumble recoveries and also has one interception. Fourth-round pick Christian Thompson is assured of a job at safety, but Brown needs to keep it up as he likely starts this game. The Ravens could also pursue free agent safeties and have been fielding exploratory calls since Cook and Considine got hurt. Reserve cornerback Corey Graham can also play safety, further clouding the outlook for Brown.
Heading into the final major roster cutdown Friday, this preseason finale should crystallize a handful of decisions regarding players on the bubble. Here are a few situations and individuals that bear watching while the majority of the starters get the night off or make cameo appearances: By Aaron Wilson | awilson@baltsun.com