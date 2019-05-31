Nickel Package: Five Things to Watch in Ravens vs. Rams

US Presswire

Not characterized as a lock to make the team by coach John Harbaugh, the 2010 second-round draft pick has had an up-and-down month with four tackles and no sacks. Kindle, an outside linebacker, has been stonewalled at times by offensive tackles when his initial pass-rushing move hasn't worked, failing to redirect his charge. Kindle suffered permanent hearing damage in his left ear when he fractured his skull prior to his rookie year, but has made progress in picking up defensive signals and has worked hard. The former All-Big 12 pass rusher from Texas could cement his spot on the roster with a strong game against the Rams as he figures to see heavy action. His primary competition for the final linebacker spot is Chavis Williams, who has five tackles and is arguably a better special-teams performer.