The Ravens' two-time Pro Bowl runner should definitely be able to thrive against the porous Raiders run defense. Here's why: 1.) Rice has been an elite back after contact most of the season, even given a smaller workload until last week during a win over the Cleveland Browns when he had a season-high 25 carries and generated 98 yards and a touchdown run. 2.) Ravens offensive coordinator Cam Cameron seems to have gradually accepted that quarterback Joe Flacco isn't having a particularly consistent season and has struggled with his accuracy at times. Although Flacco is markedly better at home, where he's completed 67.1 percent of his throws for 1,271 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions for a 106.6 quarterback rating and just 52.2 percent for 790 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions on the road for a 62.7 rating, Rice is the catalyst for an offense that's fallen to 19th overall. 3.) The Raiders aren't exactly a brick wall to run against. Middle linebacker Rolando McClain is a first-round bust who has been troubled off the field and a two-down plugger on the field. The Raiders surrendered 251 rushing yards and four touchdowns to Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie back Doug Martin, who has a similar running style to Rice. This game sets up well for Rice to rumble for a lot of yards. Plus, don't forget Raiders standout defensive tackle Richard Seymour has been ruled out of this contest with injuries, rendering the defense even softer in the middle. Underachieving defensive tackle Tommy Kelly is no world-beater inside.