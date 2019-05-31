Nickel Package: Five Things to Watch in Ravens vs. 49ers

USA TODAY Sports
Will the Ravens' defense be able to silence Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers' Pistol offense? Trying to contain the multidimensional read-option Pistol offense and athletic dual-threat quarterback Colin Kaepernick is a tough assignment for any defense, and it will be particularly challenging for a Ravens defense that's old in a few key spots. That includes retiring inside linebacker Ray Lewis, 37, whose range has declined noticeably in recent years while remaining instinctive and forceful as a tackler, and free safety Ed Reed, 34, who has admittedly slowed down a bit with age and injuries. "Are Ray and Ed as fast as they used to be? No, of course not," former NFL cornerback and current NFL Network analyst Eric Davis said. "Can they still get the job done and make plays on Colin Kaepernick? Yes, of course they can. It is going to be tough with the pace of the game the 49ers like to play with, but Ray and Ed didn't get to this point by not figuring out a way to excel in any situation. Their experience could give them an advantage against Kaepernick. It will be interesting to see how this plays out." Kaepernick has had an excellent postseason, thriving on the field with his strong arm and fast legs propelling the 49ers to this game. Where Kaepernick, who has made only nine career starts, could falter is if Reed baits him into a miscue. Reed has a way of lulling quarterbacks to sleep and disguising his intentions. The St. Rose, La., native has 61 career interceptions and is known for his dedication to film study. If there's a hole in Kaepernick's game, Reed is likely to find it and exploit it. It's what he's done ever since his arrival in Baltimore in 2002. Playing in his home state of Louisiana, Reed figures to be supremely motivated. This could also mark his final game with the Ravens since he's a free agent whose $44.4 million contract is expiring. Reed currently has no agent, having fired his previous representation years ago.
Who wins the collisions between Patrick Willis and Vonta Leach? The train wrecks are about to start. 49ers middle linebacker Patrick Willis is a fierce tackler who plays the game with zeal. Ravens lead blocker Vonta Leach is a throwback fullback, a classic head-knocker who roughed up Willis last year during a devastating isolation block that created a huge hole for Ray Rice to scamper through. Leach famously slammed Willis to the ground on the play last year in a Thanksgiving game at M&T Bank Stadium. Earlier this week, Willis vowed revenge. "I say, 'Bring it,'" Willis said. "Bring it and we'll [see] when the game's over what happened and took place." Leach laughed when told of Willis' comments, saying, "If that's how he feels about it, great. I love it. Lets play the game. I can't wait. I didn't get where I am by being shy."
Aaron Wilson: As the Ravens (13-6) square off with the San Francisco 49ers (13-4-1) in tonight's Super Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, here's a checklist of key areas and people to keep an eye on: