Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will start despite a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee that limited him in practice all week. He is listed as questionable on the injury report. He'll wear a protective brace for the first time since he sprained his knee during his junior year at Delaware. All we saw of Flacco this week was stationary throwing and hand offs during the portion of practice open to reporters. He's favoring the leg and still dealing with swelling and some stiffness, but should be able to pass effectively from the pocket. But Flacco's scrambling might be curtailed, forcing the Ravens to go with quicker-hitting passes and an increased reliance on the run. Flacco hasn't had a strong year statistically, completing 58.3 percent of his throws for 3,460 yards, 18 touchdowns and 17 interceptions for a pedestrian 76.5 quarterback rating. He's been slightly better in the fourth quarter, completing 63.8 percent of his throws for 947 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions for an 88.0 quarterback rating. Flacco has a strong track record in six career games against the Patriots, and has completed 63.5 percent of his throws for 12 touchdowns and four interceptions for a 97.5 quarterback rating. He threw three touchdowns with no interceptions during the AFC championship game in January. "I do really think it's overlooked oftentimes, in particular, when you talk about Joe," offensive coordinator Jim Caldwell said of Flacco's performance in clutch situations. "Everybody wants to look at the statistical information and determine that as the measure of a man, in terms of his position. What they should look at is how many wins he's been involved in. I do think that it takes a guy who has ice water running in his veins, that he doesn't let things get out of hand. "He's not too emotional in very, very difficult times when everything else around him is completely out of whack and a lot of chaos. He's very calm, very focused, and he can deliver. A lot of guys get nervous and back away from those situations. He's just the opposite. He wants the ball in his hand, he believes he can do it, and most of the time he gets it done."