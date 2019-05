Evan Habeeb, US PRESSWIRE

The chess match between the Ravens' star free safety and the Patriots' quarterback is always worth the price of admission. Reed is a natural, instinctive center fielder who baits quarterbacks into mistakes. In five games against the Patriots, Reed has two interceptions, 25 tackles and two pass deflections. Brady has a textbook throwing motion, a rapid-fire release and agility in the pocket to elude pass rushers. And he's tougher than he looks. The Ravens are expected to liberally employ their nickel package because it was an effective strategy for the Arizona Cardinals, who remained in that alignment most of the game. That means that cornerback Jimmy Smith will enter the game and the Ravens' shutdown cornerback, Lardarius Webb, could drop inside to match up with slot receiver Wes Welker. The Ravens' secondary can only cover for so long, so it's imperative that defensive coordinator Dean Pees puts together a pass rush against his old team.