U.S. Presswire photo

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has started every game during his four-year career, but the organization doesn't want to watch him take too many hits like the ones he endured last week. An offensive line that is now at full strength will need to keep Flacco out of harm's way against a star-studded Lions defensive line that features Cliff Avril and Ndamukong Suh. Getting veteran center Matt Birk back is a good start and should clean up some of the communication problems that plagued the offensive line last week.