Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

Rookie kicker Justin Tucker (above) has displayed a lot of range, accuracy and confidence, outshining veteran Billy Cundiff. The Ravens want to see if that translates into games. As the incumbent kicker signed to a $14.7 million contract, Cundiff has had a solid camp and remains the favorite to retain his position. The Ravens want to place Cundiff in pressure situations to find out if he's truly over his misfired chip shot in the AFC title game. The preseason games are where the danger exists for Cundiff. If he struggles, then he could potentially lose his grip on the job. If the former Pro Bowl selection performs well in games, there's little reason to think that he won't be the Ravens' kicker this year.