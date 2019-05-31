Matt Vensel's Top 12: Ranking the offensive linemen

To kill time in the weeks leading up to Ravens training camp, Matt Vensel will rank the top 12 players at each position for the 2012 season. Today, it is offensive linemen. Of all the position groups on the field, it is toughest to evaluate those big guys in the trenches who are often only noticed when a pass rusher blows by them. You rarely see that happen to the dirty dozen of premier offensive linemen on this list.