Matt Vensel's Top 12: Ranking the linebackers

To kill time in the weeks leading up to Ravens training camp, Matt Vensel will rank the top 12 players at each position for the 2012 season. Today, it is linebackers. Pass rushers dominated the top of this list, but a few inside linebackers made it, including Baltimore's Ray Lewis. Some will argue he's too low on the list. Others will say he shouldn't be on it at all. If that's the case, I probably got his ranking just right.