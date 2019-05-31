Matt Vensel's Top 12: Ranking the defensive linemen

Babin's 2011 stats were more eye-popping than those of his teammate, but Cole is the more complete player.

After bouncing around the league early in his career, Babin has become a beast. He had 18 sacks in 2011.

To kill time in the weeks leading up to Ravens training camp, Matt Vensel will rank the top 12 players at each position for the 2012 season. Today, it is defensive linemen. This doesn't include hybrid players such as Baltimore's Terrell Suggs and Dallas' DeMarcus Ware. He will rank those guys with the linebackers. But don't fret, Ravens fans, another one of the Baltimore's Pro Bowl defenders ranks highly on today's list.