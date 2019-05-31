NFL teams that made the playoffs after a 3-5 start

Quarterback Drew Bledsoe (above) and the Patriots ended the regular season 10-6 courtesy of a seven-game winning streak. The Patriots' season ended with a 20-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round.

The New Orleans Saints ended the regular season 8-8 and secured a spot in the newly-expanded playoffs. The Saints and quarterback Steve Walsh (above) lost in the wild-card round to the Chicago Bears 16-6.

The Ravens are 3-5 after losing to the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns, and the defending Super Bowl champs are facing an uphill battle to return to the postseason. But it's not impossible. Since 1990, the year the NFL went to a 12-team playoff format, nine teams have made the playoffs after starting 3-5, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Take a look at those teams and how each finished in the playoffs.