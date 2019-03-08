NFL draft profile: Ravens target Josh Jacobs of Alabama

Alabama running backs are commonplace in the NFL — Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry and Kenyan Drake are just a few.

Josh Jacobs, a junior running back, is next in line. Over the course of three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Jacobs averaged 5.9 yards per carry and 11.9 yards per reception.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger loves Jacobs' "punch" and points out there is very little wear and tear on the 21-year-old's tires — having only carried the ball 252 times while in college.

Measurables:

-Height: 5 feet 10 inches

-Weight: 220 pounds

-Arms length: 31.625 inches

-Hands length: 10.125 inches