NFL draft profile: Ravens target Jachai Polite of Florida

Defensive linemen were one of the more impressive position groups during the 2019 NFL Combine.

The Baltimore Ravens have already made some splashes during the 2019 NFL offseason — signing safety Earl Thomas and running back Mark Ingram in free agency. With the 22nd pick of the upcoming NFL draft, they will look to make another splashy acquisition.

Jachai Polite, a junior defensive lineman from Florida, could be the player the Ravens need.

Polite has been called "a speed rusher with no speed" by some, but when looking at his tape, all he seems to do is make plays. That has a good chance of transferring to the next level.

Measurables:

-Height: 6 feet 3 inches

-Weight: 258 pounds

-Arms length: 32.625 inches

-Hands length: 9.75 inches

-40-yard dash: 4.84 seconds

-Vertical jump: 32 inches